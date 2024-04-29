The Ghana Health Service (GHS) is set to embark on a nationwide COVID-19 vaccination campaign.

The exercise to take place between May 7 and May 10, 2024, according to GHS, is in response to escalating infections at various healthcare facilities.

The Director of Public Health, Dr Franklin Asiedu-Bekoe who disclosed this explained that, the exercise will be targeted in parts of the Greater Accra where cases have been recorded so far.

“We are getting a few cases reported in parts of Accra and a few other regions. And it brings to bear the fact that Ghanaians need to be vaccinated and so on the 4th to the 10th of May, we are going to do a nationwide COVID-19 vaccination campaign and we want to urge all Ghanaians to be part of the exercise.

“We plan to do about four or five before the end of the year. The thinking is that we need to get the necessary population immunity that will help us minimize the risk of getting infections in the country,” he explained in a report by Accra-based Citi News.

Dr Asiedu-Bekoe has urged strict adherence to safety measures and protocols as he expressed worry over the easy transmission.

ALSO READ: