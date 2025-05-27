GHS confirms 10 new Mpox cases, total infections rise to 19

The Ghana Health Service (GHS) has confirmed 10 new cases of Mpox, formerly known as Monkeypox, bringing the total number of recorded infections in the country to 19.

Health officials say five of the patients are currently on admission and receiving treatment, with no deaths reported in the latest outbreak.

The GHS has assured the public that it is closely monitoring the situation and has heightened surveillance efforts, especially in affected regions, to contain the spread of the virus.

Mpox is a viral zoonotic disease related to smallpox. Common symptoms include fever, severe headache, swollen lymph nodes, muscle pain, backache, and a characteristic skin rash. It spreads through direct contact with lesions, body fluids, respiratory droplets, and contaminated materials such as clothing or bedding.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has recently renewed calls for increased investment in Mpox diagnostics, vaccine development, and public education initiatives across Africa. The organisation also emphasized the importance of de-stigmatising Mpox to ensure affected individuals seek timely treatment without fear of discrimination.

Source: AdomOnline