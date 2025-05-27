Ride-hailing fares unaffected by 15% public transport reduction – Drivers Union

Users of ride-hailing apps should not expect a reduction in fares despite the recent appreciation of the cedi and falling fuel prices.

According to the Ghana Online Drivers Union, it was not consulted in the Ghana Private Road Transport Union’s (GPRTU) decision to implement a 15% fare reduction across public transport services.

Speaking to Citi Business News, President of the Ghana Online Drivers Union, Francis Tengey, stated that the fare cut cannot be extended to ride-hailing services because they were excluded from the decision-making process.

“What the GPRTU did does not include us, because we have not been consulted. We are not part of them. We are the users of Uber, Bolt, and Yango. We have a union, but our union is not recognized by the GPRTU or the Trade Union,” Tengey said.

“Although we have applied since 2021 to be affiliated with TUC, we have not yet gotten that accreditation. So GPRTU giving this directive does not include us. Uber does not know GPRTU, Bolt and Yango do not know GPRTU.”

He explained that ride-hailing drivers and their representatives were not part of the meeting held between GPRTU and the Ministry of Transport. As a result, the 15% fare reduction cannot be applied to digital transport platforms.

“So our customers cannot enjoy the 15% reduction on prices,” he added.

Tengey stressed that formal recognition of the union would enable it to engage directly with ride-hailing platforms and ensure passengers benefit from favorable economic conditions. He also appealed to the government to step in and regulate the sector.

“We are pleading with the government, through the Ministry of Transport and the Ministry of Youth and Employment—these two sectors should come together to regulate the sector and recognise the union. When they recognise the union, a letter like this will be coming from us,” he noted.

Meanwhile, consumer advocacy group CUTS International is calling for firm action from the government to ensure Ghanaians benefit from recent fuel price reductions.

The group is urging authorities to empower local assemblies to deregister and sanction commercial drivers who refuse to implement the 15% fare cut announced by the GPRTU, arguing that transport operators must not be allowed to short-change commuters amid improving economic conditions.