Ghanaian actress, Fella Makafui has expressed her openness to kissing scenes in films if the script requires it.

In an interview on Daybreak Hitz on Hitz FM, the actress said she sees kissing on set as part of her job and is willing to do it if necessary.

“I am an actress, and it’s my job, and if it calls for it, why not? That is everyone and their preference, so that is it,” Fella Makafui said during the interview.

Her statement comes amid discussions about intimacy and boundaries in the film industry, with some actors being hesitant to engage in on-screen kissing scenes.

While some actors may have reservations about kissing scenes, Fella Makafui’s willingness to embrace such roles demonstrates her professionalism and dedication to delivering compelling performances on screen.

She is currently promoting her new film ‘Resonance’.

