Actress, Fella Makafui says she has moved on from being dramatic and too desperate to cause things to happen.

According to the actress, she has a go-for-it attitude, which ultimately stops her from procrastination.

Speaking in an interview with Andy Dosty on Daybreak Hitz, Fella Makafui said she used to be very impatient when things do not go her way, but she has worked on it because some things take time.

“I used to be very impatient with a lot of things. I always wanted to get things done. I always wanted things to happen, but what breaks me down has to do with work, and I take my mental health very seriously.

“For the past three years I have not played with my mental health and I manifest a lot. If you are positive, you won’t accommodate negative energy. The moment something dims your spirit, you become unproductive,” she explained.

