The New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) flagbearer, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, has offered reassurance that the current power crisis, known as “dumsor,” faced by Ghanaians will soon be resolved.

Dr. Bawumia affirmed that, the government’s dedication to addressing the outages once and for all.

Speaking at a breakfast meeting with NPP regional leaders ahead of the start of his nationwide tour in the Eastern Region on Monday, April 29, Dr. Bawumia assured Ghanaians that the Energy Ministry is actively managing the challenges in the country’s energy sector.

“I know that there are challenges, we are going to work on them. Currently, we have issues power, the assurance from the Minister for Energy is that those power challenges will very soon be a thing of the past, they are working at it,” he said.

Dr. Bawumia also highlighted the achievements of the Akufo-Addo administration, stating that consumers can now purchase electricity from the comfort of their homes or anywhere they are without having to wait in long lines at ECG offices.

“For the first time in our history, people can buy electricity units on their mobile phones, we take it for granted now but a few years ago you had to go and queue at the ECG payment center to buy electricity,” Dr Bawumia added.

Recently, Herbert Krapa, Chairman of the governing board of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG), assured Ghanaians that the ongoing power crisis, popularly known as “dumsor,” will soon come to an end.

He stated that the government has implemented adequate measures to ensure consumers enjoy an uninterrupted power supply.

Mr. Krapa emphasised that the government is aware of the challenges faced by Ghanaians and is committed to resolving them for the benefit of the people.

ALSO READ:

‘Dumsor’ killing our churches, fix it – Methodist Bishop to govt