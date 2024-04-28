We have dumsor because government has no money to buy fuel?

According to the 2024 Energy Outlook published by the Ghana Energy Commission, in 2024, natural gas will remain the predominant fuel for thermal power facilities which holds more than 64% of the country’s dependable capacity.



As a result, “disruption in electricity generation can be averted by securing an alternative fuel supply to makeup for any shortfall in gas supply within the period”, the Commission stated.

Key question is, where, how, and when will government find this alternative gas supply in other to end the current dumsor?

