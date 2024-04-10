Businessman and politician, Nana Kwame Bediako, has shed light on the expensive upkeep of his pet tigers.

He revealed that, he feeds his two adult tigers, Kunta and Kinte, with a cow every three days to sustain their dietary needs.

He acknowledged that, the animals are dangerous and need to be well catered for and fed, else they descend on humans.

“It is very expensive to feed them, if not they will eat you. They need flesh and if you don’t feed them, they will use you as a substitute,” he told Andy Dosty during an interview on Hitz FM‘s Daybreak Hitz.

He revealed that, he has strong emotional connection to them ever since he got them from Dubai and South Africa, and they are his response to claims that tigers will not survive in Africa.

Nana Kwame Bediako said he has tamed them to live domestically, adding that “they can hear, they listen, they sit, they eat and they even play football. They are going to breed”.

Also, in response to speculations regarding the acquisition of the tigers, Bediako clarified that, he has obtained approval to house them at his residence.

Initially, he faced some troubles from the Forestry Commission as attempts were made to confiscate the wild animals, but due to the lack of requisite amenities to cater for them, they were returned.

To accommodate his exotic pets, Nana Kwame Bediako revealed he has constructed a world-class backyard zoo, which took nine months to complete.

Watch video below: