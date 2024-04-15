Rapper Medikal took a moment to express his gratitude to his senior colleague Bisa Kdei, crediting him for his pivotal role in shaping his upbringing and early career in the music industry.

Medikal reminisced about a period in his life when he lived with Bisa Kdei, long before he gained fame in the music industry.

During this time, they shared many memorable moments, from playing video games like GTA to learning valuable lessons about music.

Also, Medikal credited Bisa for teaching him how to drive, adding that he practiced the act using Bisa’s car.

I lived with Bisa Kdei for sometime, aside playing gta, Ibi Bisa ein first car I take learn driving, thank you so much Bisa — Medikalbyk (@Medikalbyk) April 14, 2024

Following their time together, Medikal and Bisa Kdei have collaborated on multiple hit songs.

He made the tweet as a token of appreciation and to shed light on the pivotal behind-the-scenes roles he plays in the lives of others.

Notably, Bisa Kdei owes some credit to the success of some musicians, particularly females, including Sista Afia and Becca.

