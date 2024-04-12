Former HIV/AIDS Ambassador Joyce Dzidzor Mensah has opened up about her desire to assist Abena Korkor, who has been vocal about her struggles with mental health.

She made this revelation in an interview with host OPD on Adom FM’s Work and Happiness show.

According to her, despite not being friends with Korkor, she felt compelled to extend a helping hand due to her own experiences with depression and bipolar disorder.

She emphasized the importance of seeking therapy and adhering to medication, citing her own journey towards better mental health.

Expressing concern for Korkor’s well-being, Joyce Mensah urged her to take necessary steps to help herself, emphasizing the significance of abstaining from certain behaviours and adhering to treatment plans.

“Abena Korkor is not my friend. I wanted to help her. She has the same condition, and she doesn’t want to help herself. She has to stop certain things. I have abstained from certain things, I don’t drink or smoke. Now I go to the therapy on time, before I didn’t go. If you don’t take the medicines too, there are chemicals in the brain that will become imbalanced and that might not end well,” she advised.

