A former New Patriotic Party (NPP) Constituency Chairman for New Juaben North, Kwadwo Boateng-Agyemang, has said pressure on flagbearer, Dr Mahamudu Bawumuia to name his running mate is unnecessary.

According to him, Dr Bawumia must be allowed to choose his preferred candidate at his own time and pace.

Chairman Boateng-Agyemang made these comments on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme, Wednesday.

He cautioned that, the running mate position of NPP “is not up for contest” and that the lobbying and advertisement for candidates must therefore cease.

“Pressure on Bawumia to name running mate unnecessary. We should give him time to select a person of his own. It is not a race so we should stop that advertisement of candidates,” he urged.

After the National Democratic Congress (NDC) retained its 2020 running mate, Prof Jane Naana Opoku Agyemang for the 2024 election, there has been calls for Dr Bawumia to also name his.

As the pressure heightens, various names have emerged as potential running mates.

Energy Minister; Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, Majority Leader, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, First Deputy Speaker, Joseph Osei -Owusu and Education Minister, Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum are some of the people tipped for the position.

Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh (Energy Minister), Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum (Education Minister), and Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu (Majority Leader), have been rumoured as frontrunners.

The names of Chief of Staff, Akosua Frema Osei-Opare, Common Fund Administration; Naa Torshie and Ursula Owusu-Ekuful have also popped up.

