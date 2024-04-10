Officers from the Narcotics Control Commission (NACOC) have intercepted a package containing suspected cannabis at one of the central points of the courier services department in Accra.

This was during a routine check around noon on Thursday April 4, 2024, when the officers identified suspicious items in a box bound for the United Kingdom.

A closer examination revealed ten parcels containing a substance believed to be cannabis sativa, with a total weight of 1.6 kilograms.

An investigation is currently ongoing to identify and apprehend the perpetrators.

In a statement, NACOC reaffirmed its commitment to fighting drug trafficking in the country.

The Commission would like to remind the general public that the possession and transportation of illicit drugs is unlawful.

