New leadership has transformed NACOC’s image; staff morale is high – Deputy Director-General

The Deputy Director-General of the Narcotics Control Commission (NACOC), Alexander Twum Barima, says the new leadership has transformed the institution in just three months.
Speaking in an interview on Adom FM’s Dwaso Nsem, Twum Barima expressed confidence that the commission has achieved in a short time what was not accomplished in eight years under the previous Akufo-Addo administration.
He credited the success to the exceptional leadership of Brigadier General Maxwell Obuba Mantey, praising his dedication to improving NACOC and the welfare of its staff.
“I want to commend my boss, Brigadier General Maxwell Obuba Mantey, for his outstanding leadership through which we are changing the image of NACOC,” he said.
“Constantly, he is pushing for resources to advance the wellbeing of NACOC and its staff. The joy among the staff is overwhelming,” he added.
NACOC is the state agency responsible for regulating and preventing the trafficking and abuse of narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances in Ghana.
The commission also works closely with international partners to combat transnational drug trafficking, and implements public education and rehabilitation programs.
In recent months, NACOC has conducted major drug busts at Kotoka International Airport, Cargo Swissport, and other parts of the country.