The Narcotics Control Commission (NACOC) has successfully intercepted a truck carrying a significant load of 12,600 slabs of compressed cannabis near Dodi, close to Akosombo in the Eastern Region.

The interception resulted from an intelligence-driven operation, during which the truck was discovered abandoned in a secluded area.

The interception was made on Saturday, December 2, 2023.

Upon conducting a thorough search of the vehicle, NACOC officers unearthed 180 sacks containing concealed cannabis hidden within poultry feed.

Further examination of these sacks revealed a total of 12,600 slabs of compressed cannabis.

The intercepted truck, along with the confiscated drug exhibits, is currently under the custody of NACOC as the authorities conduct additional investigations.

It’s noteworthy that no individuals were apprehended in connection with this seizure.

NACOC seizes this opportunity to remind the public of the legal framework outlined in sections 39 to 42 of the Narcotics Control Commission Act, 2020 (Act 1019), which explicitly prohibits activities such as cultivation, importation, exportation, unlawful possession or control, and engaging in businesses related to narcotic plants.

The Commission emphasizes that the special provisions outlined in the Narcotics Control Commission (Amendment) Act, 2023, regarding cannabis with no more than 0.3% THC content on a dry weight basis for industrial, fiber, seed, or medicinal purposes, do not signify the legalization of cannabis.

A photograph depicting the 180 sacks containing compressed cannabis, recovered from the intercepted truck, is available from the Public Affairs Department below: