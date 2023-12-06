The National Executive Council (NEC) of the New Patriotic Party(NPP) has postponed its primaries in constituencies with sitting Members of Parliament(MPs) to January 27, 2023.

The election was initially scheduled for January 20, 2023.

Following a crunch meeting at Alisa Hotel on Wednesday, the General Secretary, Justin Frimpong Kodua told the media the postponement has become necessary due to pending parliamentary businesses.

He among other things cited the deliberations of the 2024 budget approval.

Mr Kodua in light of this has directed that all campaign activities to be suspended in constituencies nationwide where it has sitting MPs until the budget is approved.

He noted he will in the coming days issue an official statement to communicate the modalities.

