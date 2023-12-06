The Executive Director of Global InfoAnalytics, Mussa Dunkwah, has said the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) is well aware of the decline in the party’s support.

His remark is in response to whether the New Patriotic Party (NPP) should consult them or just ignore the polls.

“Their supporters are decreasing. They know that very, very well. They know the damage they have done, so don’t listen to what they say in public,” Mr. Dunkwah told Nana Jantuah on Nhyira FM’s ‘Kuro yi mu nsem’ show.

He mentioned that, it is not a surprise that the NPP ignores the truth.

“It doesn’t surprise me. People in this country don’t want the truth, especially the NPP. In other countries, when the polls come out, they look at it objectively. They identify the problem and work on it,” he said.

He explained that, the Global InfoAnalytics polls are devoid of any biases.

“We include all factors. We have over 50 volunteers across the country. These volunteers go to vantage points to interview people all across the country. So it’s not like we sat in our rooms and did the polls without any proper research,” he said.

Mr. Mussa Dunkwah believes that the NPP has its own pollsters, hence their attitude.

“I think they have their own pollsters they work with, but I believe that if they were following numbers, they would have done things differently because even the Kennedy factor impact on Bawumia in 2024 is going to be very huge,” he stated.

He emphasized that polls need to be taken seriously because of their impact.

“Polls are what we call the leading indicators that tell us what is most likely to happen in the future, so they need to be taken seriously,” he said.

A recent pools by Global InfoAnalytics ’ determined that the percentage of people who were expected to vote for the NPP at the beginning of this year has dropped from 41% to 28%, with Alan Kyerematen claiming about 11% while the NDC is still leading with 48%.

