Flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has expressed confidence the party will win majority of the orphan constituency seat in the 2024 election.

According to him, this will be possible through great determination and hard work by the rank and file of the party.

The NPP on Saturday, December 2, elected parliamentary candidates in 111 orphan constituencies nationwide.

In a statement, the Vice President said the violence-free and smooth electoral process shows their readiness for the 2024 election.

“Our party’s preparedness and determination to take a majority of these seats from the National Democratic Congress has been definitively demonstrated by today’s events.

“With the upcoming 2024 general elections in sight, I am very impressed by the quality of candidates chosen to represent our party in these constituencies. In the coming election, I am confident that we will succeed in securing these seats through our sustained unity and collective efforts,” he noted in his statement.

He has further urged members to keep their momentum to accomplish victory.

“We need to stay united from the grassroots down to the highest levels of leadership,” Dr. Bawumia urged.

ALSO READ:

Read the full statement below: