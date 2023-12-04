President Nana Akufo-Addo has commended the executives and members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) for the success conduct of its orphan constituencies parliamentary primaries.

The smooth process according to him proves that the NPP can bring progress and prosperity to all parts of our country amidst the economic challenges.

“Despite the challenges confronting the nation, we have demonstrated, with our record in office, that we are the Party that can bring progress and prosperity to all parts of our country,” he said.

Akufo-Addo made these remarks in a congratulatory message after the election held on Saturday, December 4, 2023.

“I extend warm congratulations to the National, Regional, Constituency, Electoral Area and Polling Station Officers, and, indeed, the entire membership of the New Patriotic Party for the conduct of free, fair, transparent and credible parliamentary primaries in “orphan” constituencies during the weekend of Saturday, 2nd December 2023,” he lauded.

The president added the process completes the penultimate stage of the party’s preparations for the all-important contest of 7th December 2024.

“We have, once again, expressed our deep attachment and commitment to the democratic values, which have been hallmarks of our Party’s great tradition,” he noted.

Meanwhile, he has urged all winners in the primaries to exhibit restraint in their celebrations and support the presidential candidate, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia to break the eight.

Below is the full President’s statement: