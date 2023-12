There are reports of tension in the Sagban community in the Yonyoo District of the North East region over the death of a woman who was accused of being a witch.

Citi News reports, the woman was said to have died in her sleep but it was later revealed that she was strangled to death.

But sources say that some people allegedly went into her room, tied a rope around her neck and strangled her till she died.

The family of the woman is demanding to know the killers.

