The Chief Executive Officer of the Northern Development Authority (NDA), Sulley Sambian, says his outfit will mobilise resources to reconstruct the girl’s dormitory at the Nakpanduri Business Senior High School (SHS).

The facility in the North East Region was ravaged by fire some months ago.

He said that while the NDA was raising resources to have the place fixed the students also have the responsibility to study to make sure they pass. Mr Sambian appealed to the students to concentrate on their studies and allow the authorities to deal with the disaster. He said this when he paid a working visit to the North East Region.

The NDA is undertaking some development projects in schools and communities in the North East Region as part of its Infrastructure for Poverty Eradication project which started in 2017.

The programme is aimed at building infrastructure in deprived communities across northern Ghana.

The NDA CEO, Mr Sambian, was at the Nakpanduri Senior High School to inspect some of the projects under construction and also commensurate with the students who lost their belongings following a fire disaster. He said the NDA had paid contractors working on the projects in the school though they have abandoned the projects.

He said the NDA had the option to either compel them back to work or terminate their constructs.

“We are going to inspect them and ensure that we put money to get work going. The truth of the matter is that a lot of these contractors have been paid but they haven’t come back to site, so it is not as if money hasn’t been paid for the work done, money has been paid, I don’t want to mention the name of the contractor money has been paid but they haven’t come back to the site so we have the option to either terminate their projects or call them back,” he said.

Mr Sambian assured the students that all will be done to restore normalcy on the campus to ensure smooth academic work.

The District Chief Executive for Bunkpurugu-Nakpanduri, Joseph Luoknaan, said government had honoured most of the requests of the chief of the area. He cited a school bus, a boys’ dormitory, the Presby School absorbed by the government and an assembly hall that is under construction by the GETFUND.

The Napkanduri Chief asked for three things that the president could do for him, he said the Nakpanduri Senior High School needs a bus.

He said he wanted the Nakpanduri Presby Senior High School to be absorbed by government and another thing was a multipurpose dining hall “you can see that is ongoing so very soon GETFUND will pay the contractor to come and continue the work.”

He assured that more infrastructure will be brought to the school to help in the teaching and learning. The CEO and his team also paid courtesy calls on the chiefs of Nakpanduri, Bimbago, and Najong among others