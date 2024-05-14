The flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, has touted the party’s developmental infrastructure in the North East region as unprecedented.

According to the Vice President, the NPP has completed over 300 projects in the region since its creation.

He disclosed this in a meeting on Monday with the clergy in the region as part of his nationwide tour ahead of the December 7 election.

“If you look at the projects we have done in the North East region, and I was looking at the data yesterday, we have completed 378 projects in the North East region.

“Completed in the last seven years. Completed 378 projects, and there are 138 projects that are ongoing which we will do then. And these include 93 classroom blocks that we have built,” he said.

Dr Bawumia emphasised his commitment to further promote development in his home region when elected President in the upcoming election.

ALSO READ: