The New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the North East Region claims the National Democratic Congress (NDC), is facing imminent extinction following the election of Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia as the flagbearer.

According to the NPP, the NDC in the region is fast losing its grip as its members are leaving to join them.

At a press conference on Sunday in Nalerigu, addressed by the North East Regional Communications Director, Amos Walibe, the party asked the NDC to desist from further attacking the Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia if they want their party to remain alive in the region.

The party said the press conference was in response to some lies told by the NDC during their press conference on Thursday 23rd November 2023, in which amongst other things, they accused Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, NPP Presidential Candidate, of failing and neglecting his kinsmen, and demanded that he rendered an account and an unqualified apology for deceiving and failing the chiefs and good people of the region.

Attended by both constituency and regional communications members and other executives of the party, the NPP Regional Director for Communications, Amos Walibe, in his address explained that the NDC’s press conference sought to achieve one thing.

“…Which is that, it was an attempt at halting the speedy dwindling fortunes of the NDC in the Northeast region. It has become abundantly clear that the NDC in the North East Region is facing an imminent extinction following the election of the Vice President Alhaji Dr Mahamudu Bawumia as the flagbearer of the NPP.

According to the Communications Director, the NDC is fast losing grip in the region as its members are leaving in droves to join the NPP.

Faced with this stark reality, according to Amos, the leadership of the NDC in the region “hurriedly organized that shambolic press conference seeking to give hope to the few remaining NDC members in the region so that they do not also follow suit. If not, why will the NDC be calling the Vice President a failure as if he is the President?

The NPP also addressed the specific allegations of deception and neglect levelled against the Vice President by the NDC.

“Was there anything called North East Region before the NPP came to power in 2017”, Amos asked.

“Mr Gafaru and his NDC executives should rather be applauding the Vice President for creating a region for the good people of the North East Region, some of the fruits of which is their becoming regional executives.

The NPP said unlike Vice President Dr Bawumia who helped his people to get a new region, former President Mahama failed twice to deliver when the people of Gonjaland made similar appeals to him during his term as President.

“It is on record that the good people of the Gonjaland longed for a region long before H.E John Dramani Mahama came into the political limelight. So, it was all joy when H.E John Dramani Mahama was picked in 2008 as the running mate to then-candidate Professor Atta Mills.

“And Mr Mahama assured his people that he would ensure that they got the region they were yearning for if they voted for Professor Mills to win the 2008 elections. He failed to deliver on his promise after four years in office as Vice President and another two years as President, respectfully.”

The NPP further rejected the NDC’s claim that the government could not boast of a single capital investment project in the region.

The Communication Director in the press conference strongly insisted that the NPP had always outperformed the NDC in the region.

On the issue of uncompleted projects, including the Walewale Watermelon Juice Processing Company, the Communications Officer assured that the government was committed to completing all the projects it started.

He also mentioned what he called superior achievements of the NPP in various sectors such as health, education, agriculture, rural electrification, roads and employment.

He insisted the region was better off in the hands of Dr Bawumia than Mr Mahama and the NDC.

The NPP advised the NDC to desist from attacking Dr Bawumia if they wanted to remain alive in the North East Region.

“This is because the more they attack the Vice President and the flagbearer of the NPP, the more they infuriate their colleagues and NDC supporters to want to desert the party.

