The Ghanaian community in Udine in Italy took to the street to demonstrate against the government.
They among other things accused the government of making life unbearable for them in the country.
Kofi Bonsu a Ghanaian resident in Italy who led the demonstration criticised authorities for failing to improve their livelihoods.
Below is the reasons for the demonstration
- Inhumane treatment of immigrants by questura and perfectura e.g leaving immigrants in long queue over several hours even in extreme weather.
- Extremely long waiting time for biometrics appointments and release of residence permits thereby leaving immigrants at risk of job loss and even inability to be employed.
- Systemic institutional discrimination that has made life extremely difficult for immigrants e.g most house owners no longer rent to immigrants.
- Deliberate attempts by Italian consulate Ghana to frustrate even legal immigration processes through extremely long waiting time. Such as waiting 2 years for an appointment for family reunion.