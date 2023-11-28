The Office of the President has refuted claims that President Akufo-Addo has declined to assent to the Criminal Offences (Amendment) (No.2) Bill, 2023.

This follows concerns raised by the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, over the President’s alleged silence on the bill.

The Bill which was passed by parliament on July 27, 2023, is a private member’s Bill sponsored by MP Francis Xavier Sosu.

It aims to prevent attacks on alleged witches and prohibit individuals from operating as witch doctors or witch-finders.

However a statement signed by Director of Communications, Eugene Arhin said the bill was only presented to Akufo-Addo on Monday, November 27, 2023, the same day the Speaker made the accusation.

The office has therefore said it is inaccurate the Bill has been sitting on the desk of the President without receiving due attention.

The statement noted that the President takes his constitutional duties seriously and will carefully consider the bill before making a decision.

“Contrary to the claims made in these reports by the Speaker of Parliament and the Minority Caucus in Parliament, President Akufo-Addo has not remained silent on the Bill. How could the Speaker of Parliament accuse the President of remaining silent on the Bill when it was officially presented to him on Monday, 27th November 2023, the same day the Speaker made the accusation?

“Indeed, the Bill was officially presented to the President for his assent together with the Wildlife Resources Management Bill, 2023 and National Petroleum Authority (Amendment) Bill, 2023, under cover of a letter dated 27th November 2023, with reference PS/CS/112/826. (See attachment),” the statement read.

Read the full statement below: