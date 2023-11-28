Presidential aspirant for the 2024 elections, John Dramani Mahama has responded to President Akufo-Addo to condemning the New Democratic Congress (NDC) members brandishing machetes at their flagbearer’s office.

The President while addressing the Victory Congregation of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana at Adentan Fafraha, in Accra, strongly condemned the act by the NDC supporters emphasizing that such acts will not be tolerated in the run-up of the 2024 elections.

But in an X (formerly twitter) post on November 28, 2023, the NDC flagbearer said the President is being hypocritical about the issue.

John Mahama added that, President Akufo-Addo has no moral right to talk about violence because he “superintended the mayhem at Ayawaso West Wuogon”.

See full tweet below:

This is a bit rich, coming from a President who superintended the mayhem at Ayawaso West Wuogon and has not had a word of sympathy for the families of our 8 compatriots who died from state-sponsored violence in the 2020 elections. pic.twitter.com/qnLMdF46It — John Dramani Mahama (@JDMahama) November 28, 2023

