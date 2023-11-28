Subair Enitan, a student at Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), captured attention after embarking on an extraordinary endeavor aimed at setting a Guinness World Record for a 50-hour hand washing marathon.

However, the ambitious attempt took an unexpected turn as Enitan landed in the hospital after 48 hours into the marathon.

She was just two hours away from achieving her target, yet to be officially recognized by Guinness World Records.

In a video circulating on various online platforms, Enitan was lying on a hospital bed with her hands covered in powder.

Nonetheless, Nigerians have applauded her for her dedication and resilience in pursuing the remarkable milestone.

Watch video below: