One-year-old Ghanaian, Ace Liam, has successfully secured the world record for the Youngest Male Artist.

The child attempted the Guinness World Records in Accra between January 18 and January 20, 2024.

This was announced at a press conference on Tuesday, May 14, 2024.

The confirmation letter sighted by JoyNews indicated: “We are thrilled to inform you that your application for Youngest artist (male) has been successful and you are now the Guinness World Records Title Holder!”

Ace Liam’s mother, Chantelle Eghan, expressed gratitude to Ghanaians for the support during her son’s record attempt.

