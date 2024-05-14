The Upper East Regional Security Council (REGSEC) has asked illegal miners who have taken over portions of lands in the border community of Sapelliga to pack their equipment and leave.

The vast land at Sapelliga, a border community in the Upper West Region has been taken over by illegal miners from both Ghana and Burkina Faso who go there to engage in galamsey without any state authority preventing them.

The Head of the Upper East REGSEC and Regional Minister, Hafiz Bin Saleh ordered the illegal miners to pack their equipment and leave the area citing the destruction of the environment and important boundary pillars.

“Please, if you want to continue operating here, do the right thing. We are going to contact the Minerals Commission so that they make this place available to prospective miners so that you would be licensed and then we give you the opportunity to operate.

“But what you are doing currently is unacceptable, it’s highly unacceptable. This is the last time that we are coming here, and this is a stern warning from the Regional Security Council, so take note and begin to pack your tools.”

The Ghana Boundary Commission, which facilitated the exercise by REGSEC said they aimed to clamp down on the activities of the illegal miners.

The Commissioner General, Major General Emmanuel Kotia said the illegal miners through their activities continue to tamper with Ghana’s boundary pillars with Burkina Faso.

This, he said can lead to disagreement between the two countries if the boundaries are not well-defined.

“There were a lot of interferences so far as our boundary line is concerned. Some of these activities led to the removal of international boundary pillars and for that matter, there was no clarity so far as the markings of the boundary is concerned.

“And then, because we have quite a sizeable number of people coming from Burkina Faso to do a lot of illegal activities here, if we don’t take care, while these boundary pillars are removed, some of our territories can be taken or probably can be declared as part of Burkina Faso because these markings are not visible on the ground,” he said.

Major General Kotia emphasised his outfit’s decision to facilitate the construction of the patrol routes, which will serve as a marking to the international boundary pillars.

He said that the reason they facilitated the REGSEC to come was for them to understand the situation on the ground.

“REGSEC plays a very key role so far as the territory sovereignty of the country is concerned, especially regions that have boundaries with our neighbours. So we work in collaboration with REGSECS to ensure that our boundaries are secure.”

Again, the Regional Minister, Hafiz Bin Saleh said aside from the miners degrading the environment, terrorists from neighbouring Burkina Faso could exploit the situation to fund their nefarious activities.

“In Burkina Faso, there are insurgents there and there are terrorists who want to infiltrate into our country and to be able to perpetuate what they are doing, they need finance so they engage in what you people are doing.

“In order to save the people of this country, we want to stop issues of this nature so that people don’t have means of funding nefarious activities,” he said.

He said that Ghana is enjoying peace and Ghanaians must appreciate the peace they are enjoying.

“We will not allow the interest of any individual or any group of persons to affect the peace that the country is enjoying.”

