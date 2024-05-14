A man 46-year-old has been found dead in a bush at Kwasibenkrom in the Bethlehem Electoral Area in the Bibiani Anhwiaso Bekwai Municipality of the Western North Region.

The deceased, Francis Asamoah better known as “Yaawi” was found after he went missing for two days.

Confirming the incident, his wife, Georgina Ofori said he went to plant maize and she was home cooking the food they will eat in the farm.

She went to the farm but did not see her husband and all efforts to locate him proved futile.

Georgina said she informed the neighbours to mount a search for her husband but there was still no sign of him.

The entire community continued the search the next day and the body of Francis.

The Police were informed and the body was conveyed to the Bibiani Government hospital mortuary for further investigation.

Meanwhile, the Assemblyman for the Bethlehem electoral area, Nyarni said he suspected foul play.

