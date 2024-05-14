Ghanaian rapper, King Paluta has revealed that A-list artistes are in his Direct Message (DM) begging for collaboration.

The emerging artiste, who has been underground for over a decade, expressed his surprise at the overwhelming requests from established musicians in the industry.

“It’s crazy, man,” said King Paluta. “Lots of A-list artistes are in my DM, sending me songs. Some are even complaining that it’s keeping long.”

King Paluta, known for his unique style and lyrical prowess, admitted that managing this sudden influx of requests has been challenging.

He attributed his newfound popularity to his dedication and hard work in the studio.

“Way back I had a lot of time to be in the studio, but this time, I can be here this week and be here the next week. Those who understand get it. There are some of them who have got to this stage before, so they know how it is” King Paluta explained.

The rapper’s rise to fame has been swift, and his talent has not gone unnoticed by the industry’s heavyweights.

While juggling his own projects, King Paluta is now faced with the task of deciding which collaborations to prioritize.

“It’s a good problem to have, don’t get me wrong but it’s definitely keeping me on my toes” he stated.

Despite the challenges, King Paluta remains grateful for the support and recognition he has received from his peers.

He sees this as an opportunity to learn and grow as an artiste, while also making valuable connections within the music industry.

