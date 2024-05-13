Severe flooding caused by hours of heavy rainfall has left vehicles and road users stranded at Kasoa Old Barrier in the Greater Accra Region.

The floodwaters have submerged the road, bringing traffic to a standstill and causing significant inconvenience for commuters.

The flooding has disrupted transportation and poses safety risks to motorists and pedestrians navigating the affected areas.

Authorities are urged to take immediate action to address the flooding and alleviate the plight of stranded road users.

In addition to the flooding at Kasoa Old Barrier, the West Hills Mall Car Park near Weija along the Accra–Cape Coast Highway has also been inundated with floodwaters.

The heavy downpour has resulted in the mall’s parking area being submerged, further exacerbating the traffic situation in the region.

