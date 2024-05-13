Heavy rainfall has wreaked havoc in various parts of the Greater Accra Region, with the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) office in Bortianor submerged in floodwaters.

Situated in the Ga South Municipal District, the office is currently sinking as a result of the Monday evening’s heavy rains.

This is not the first time such flooding has affected the area.

Meanwhile, during the last rainfall about a week ago, seven substations in Accra were forced to shut down due to flooding, leading to significant power fluctuations in several areas.

The affected substations include Burma Camp L, Station H – Dzorwulu, Gbawe, Station D – Avenor, High Street AH, La Trade AJ, and Lakeside Estate.

Also, flooding has also struck Medie in the Ga West Municipal District and its surrounding areas following about two hours of heavy rainfall.

The floodhas caused disruption and inconvenience to residents and commuters in these locations.

The incidents highlight the vulnerability of certain areas to flooding during periods of heavy rainfall and underscore the need for improved drainage infrastructure and flood mitigation measures to protect properties and infrastructure from damage.

