Drivers and commuters plying the Kasoa-Winneba Highway have expressed their frustration after the contractor constructing the road blasted a rock underneath the main road.

Some drivers say the contractor has failed to provide access routes after the blasting.

In an interview with Adom News, some of the drivers called on the contractor to do the needful.

Meanwhile, Robert Hackman, the Director of Operations for NAG FIRMOUNT Construction company denied the allegations.

He said they have created four access routes for the drivers to ply which they complete the project.

Mr. Hackman added that, the blast is to enable them finish the project on time.

