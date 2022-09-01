A 50-year-old man, identified as Akwasi Aboagye, has been found dead in his farm at Mampamhwe Domeabra in the Obuasi East District of the Ashanti Region.

Speaking to Adom News, the wife of the deceased, Abena Manu, said Agya Aboaggye left home for the farm on Tuesday morning.

However, there was no sign of him at his usual return time.

“I was feeling nervous so I asked one of my sons to go and check in the farm but he came back without his father neither did he have any information about his whereabouts,” she narrated.

Madam Manu indicated she informed the elders of the town following which a search party was deployed to the farm only to discover his lifeless boss.

He was found in a prone position with his cutlass beside him.

An uncle of the deceased, Opanin Kwame Agyei, said they have informed the police and the assemblyman of the electoral area.

The assemblyman, Samuel Aboagye, popularly known as Tanko, revealed he suspects foul play.

The deceased was survived by a wife and five children with the eldest a second-year university student.