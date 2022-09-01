Great Olympics head coach, Yaw Preko, has cautioned the Black Galaxies not to concede against Nigeria ahead of the return fixture of the 2023 CHAN qualifiers.

The second leg is scheduled for Saturday, September 3, at the Moshood Abiola Stadium in Abuja with kick-off scheduled at 15:00GMT.

Annor Walker’s side took a two-goal win in the first leg of the final qualifier game at the Cape Coast Stadium courtesy of goals from Daniel Afriyie Barnieh and Seidu Suraj.

Ahead of the encounter this weekend, Preko has urged the Ghanaian team to protect their goal and prevent Nigeria from scoring.

“[They have to] make sure they don’t concede. Nigerians are not better than us in terms of football so I don’t see the reason why we have to be afraid,” Preko, who is a former Black Stars player, said as reported by Joy Sports.

“I coached in Nigeria for a season. They are not better than us. That is the time we beat them in the WAFU [tournament] in Cape Coast. We have what it takes. It’s about confidence, the boys need to be confident. They managed to get two goals [in the first leg] which is good. We go in there not just about defending but to make sure we don’t concede and play as a team.

“They have a very good trainer [in Annor Walker] and a good technical team so I am not scared,” added.

Ghana is hoping to qualify for the tournament to be held in Algeria after failing to qualify for the last three editions.