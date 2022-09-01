Awutu Senya East Municipal Assembly Taskforce has arrested over 100 people for dumping refuse on the Kasoa main Highway at night.

They were arrested during a clean-up exercise ahead of President Nana Akufo-Addo’s Central Regional tour.

Led by Awutu Senya East MCE, Anita Love Obo, the taskforce gathered the recalcitrant residents whose refuse have been dumped along the highway.

Madam Obo revealed such persons have decided not to obey the assembly’s by-laws and also failed to pay for proper waste clearance.

Plans are underway to arraign the latest arrested persons. Others are still on remand while a few have been fined and released.

She entreated the people of Kasoa to help the Assembly to make the environment clean to save them from diseases.

ALSO READ