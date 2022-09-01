Presec Legon adjudged winners of '2022 Onga Jollof Battle'

As part of activities marking this year’s World Jollof Day celebration, leading culinary brand, Onga, has organised the second edition of the Onga Jollof Battle.

This year’s Jollof battle, which was under the theme, ‘Old-Skul’ Reunion edition, sought to discover which alumni of the eight selected senior high schools will prepare the best Jollof.

Held under a colourfully charged atmosphere, the event was packed with series of exciting activities which brought back nostalgic memories as well as electrifying dance performances and musical performances from Gasmilla, Camidoh, Offei, Ghetto Studio among others.

After a fierce battle for culinary supremacy amongst participating schools, PRESEC-Legon came tops and took home the ultimate cash prize together with products and souvenirs from Onga and Blochem (producers of Bel Aqua & Bell Beverages).

Aburi Girls and Apam SHS placed 2nd and 3rd respectively. Each of the top three schools will also receive a sponsorship package for an upcoming speech and prize given day or an anniversary celebration.

Accra Academy took the 4th position followed by the tie between Mfantsiman Girls and Adisadel college who placed 5th in the competition.

The 6th and 7th positions were chalked by Wesley Girls Senior High and St. Peters Boys Senior High respectively.

Addressing the media, Culinary Category Lead Promasidor Ghana (Producers of Onga), Ms Eva Njeri Njeru, expressed her excitement about the success of the event and the participation of hundreds of patrons despite the rains.

She also reiterated the commitment by Onga to provide a unique brand experience through activities like the Onga Jollof Battle and many more.

“Onga is more than excited to always provide novel and innovative brand experiences to its patrons through varying marketing activities.

“Beyond our products providing superior taste and unique aroma which delivers in the pot, we believe it is important to organise activities like the Onga Jollof Battle to engage our patrons as well as promote the food culture of the country and we are glad to use this event to climax the World Jollof Day celebration,” Ms Njeru said.

Ms Njeru also congratulated Presec Legon for emerging as winner of this year’s Jollof Battle.

Participants also took the opportunity to share their delight in the event and called for more such activities from the brand.

Onga Jollof Battle is an annual party-themed cooking contest organised by the brand to mark the celebration of World Jollof Day.