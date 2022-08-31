A middle-aged man has lost his life in a fatal accident on the Accra-Kumasi Highway.

The accident reportedly occurred on Tuesday at the Nsuapemso Junction between Akyem Nsutam and Osino in the Fanteakwa South district of the Eastern Region.

It was a collision involving a Toyota 4Runner with registration number GR 348 – 09 en route from Kumasi to Accra and a motorbike also with registration number M-21- GW3204 which was also travelling from Nsuapemso to Osino.

The deceased has been identified as Emmanuel Tetteh, an elder of The Church of Pentecost at Nsuapemso.

The body has since been deposited at the Enyiresi Morgue pending investigations.