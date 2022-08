Chairman of the New Patriotic Party‘s (NPP) Council of Elders, Hackman Owusu-Agyemang, has lost his wife.

The wife, Mrs Comfort Owusu-Agyemang, is said to have passed on on Thursday, August 25, 2022.

The deceased, Comfort Owusu-Agyemang

The cause of death is, however, not immediately known.