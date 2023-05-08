Renowned Ghanaian actor and comedian, Big Akwes, made a grand entrance at a recent VGMA event with a beautiful woman by his side.

The two were spotted holding hands and looking comfortable together, sparking a lot of interest in the identity of the lady.

When a blogger inquired about her, Big Akwes responded with a simple yet intriguing answer, referring to her as “baby” and indicating that they are in a committed relationship.

This statement has piqued the curiosity of his fans and followers, who are keen to learn more about his personal life.

Apart from his captivating introduction, Big Akwes also made a fashion statement at the event, flaunting his distinctive style and fashion sense.

Check out the video below:

