King Charles III today welcomed the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II and his wife, Lady Julia, at the Buckingham Palace ahead of the King’s Coronation on Saturday, May 6, 2023.

The Asantehene and his wife are in London at the invitation of the Royal family, joining monarchs and leaders from across the globe.

King Charles was pictured today with the Asantehene, as the pair laughed with each other.

Photos from the meeting have been shared by GettyImages.

They will assemble at Westminster Abbey on Saturday for what is expected to be a feast of pageantry marking the first coronation in over 70 years.

Apart from today’s private audience at Buckingham Palace, they will also attend the King’s official reception for overseas guests on Friday, May 5, 2023.

The leader of the Achuar Nation of the Ecuadorian Amazon, Uyunkar Domingo Peas was also received at the Buckingham Palace today.

Photo credit: GettyImages

