A family head from Enyan Obontser in the Ajumako Enyan Essiam District of the Central Region has been apprehended for inflicting cutlass wounds on a 45-year-old man in a land dispute.

The suspect, known as Teacher Arkoh, and his nephew allegedly assaulted the victim without any provocation while he was on his farm.

The victim was taken to the Abaasa Health Centre for medical attention, and the authorities were alerted.

The police promptly launched an investigation, which resulted in the arrest of the family head.

However, the nephew is still at large, and a manhunt has been mounted to find him.

The Enyan Obontser community is now gripped with fear and anxiety, as this is not the first time such an incident has occurred in the area.

Locals remember a similar incident in which another person lost his life over a land dispute in 2022.

As a result, they are calling on the police to bolster security in the region.

