Founder and Leader of Prophetic Hill Ministry, Prophet Nigel Gaisie, has advised former President John Mahama and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to be vigilant during the 2024 general election.

According to the controversial prophet, the NDC will secure victory if they heed to his advice.

“In my lifetime, if he takes good care of himself and they do everything humanly possible to win the elections, we will all see him return to the Jubilee House. It will come to pass.”

He stated that he did not mince words when he predicted that Mr Mahama will win the 2020 elections.

Although Mr Mahama lost to President Nana Akufo-Addo, Prophet Gaisie believes the results were tempered with.

“The last election, anyone who says John Mahama lost and this is not a subject for debate, as a spiritual person I say that person will be a liar because of what I saw,” he said on Accra-based UTV.

He alleged that anytime he speaks some people are paid to create scandals about him.

