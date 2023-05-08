Former 3 Music boss, Baba Sadiq, has indicated that Black Sherif emerging as the Artiste of the Year at the 24th Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA) ceremony was not surprising.

Speaking on Adom TV’s Badwam show, he explained that Black Sherif was distinct from the other nominees because he broke several records and generally had a good year in 2022.

The parliamentary hopeful for Okaikoi South commended gospel singer Piesie Esther, for her hard work though she was unable to win the ultimate award of the night.

“To be honest I don’t think there was a contest. But I think that Piesie Esther did so well over the last few years and her comeback has been good.

“Her song W’ay3 Meyie is one of my favourite gospel songs. Apart from that my leader, it is also one of the favourite songs of NDC’s very own His Excellency John Dramani Mahama,” he disclosed.

“I believe she had a very good year, but looking at Blacko’s hard work in the last year, the records he’s broken, he deserved it. It was almost not a contest.”

He went on, “Blacko in the last year was been a formidable artiste, his growth was formidable and he had a very good year. To be honest, everyone knew if it had gone anywhere else, a lot of people would have been disappointed because everyone saw his hard work.”

To him, “Black Sherif’s streams, attention, footprint across the world and the Diaspora and getting acknowledged by big artistes for his talent were phenomenal.”

“People would have been disappointed because they strongly believe that last year it was almost like there was no competition. He’s an artiste that broke through the year before last year. Last year, Empire, a major music distribution platform came here chiefly for him, and within a year, his records shot up on music streaming platforms.”

He commended Charter House, the event organisers for an action-packed night and recommended they do more.

ALSO READ:

2023 VGMA: Check out full list of winners

2023 VGMA: Check out full list of winners

2023 VGMA: Scenes from Konongo Zongo after Black Sherif was announced Artiste of the…