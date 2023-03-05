Founder and Leader of Prophetic Hill Chapel, Nigel Gaisie, says he was a few minutes away from committing suicide when a call from Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams saved his life.

Speaking on Adom FM’s weekend show, Entertainment Hall, the man of God said the Assin Central Member of Parliament, Kennedy Agyapong, sent him to the lowest point of his life.

“Archbishop Duncan-Williams called me. I had decided the suicide by then what time I wanted to leave the earth. What Ken did was a bad thing. He [Duncan Williams] told me I have reached the lowest point, but it’s a step to a higher level and that encouraged me.”

When the host Mike 2 asked if he will support the New Patriotic Party flagbearer hopeful, Mr Agyapong, to win ahead New Patriotic Party Primaries since they have settled their differences, the prophet said he cannot be bias.

“In my life he is the one who has caused me the greatest pain. My mother nearly suffered a stroke. The fact that we have settled issues doesn’t mean I have forgotten.

“I am a historian, so I have learnt the lessons of history and I have nothing against him. He was able to say things that got my church members running out. About 2,000 members, the numbers reduced drastically in the name that you lied against me.”

In the wake and heat of Ebony Reigns’ demise, the Prophetic Hill Ministry leader maintained he saw the death and further blamed her manager, Ricky Nana Agyemang popularly known as Bullet.

Meanwhile, Kennedy Agyapong, on his Net2 TV station, alleged that Ebony Reigns threatened to shame Prophet Nigel Gaisie in public for raping her but since Nigel wanted it secluded, he allegedly planned her death.

Reacting to this, Nigel Gaisie said: “He didn’t even know me personally. I have forgiven, but I will be bias to speak well of him.”

Watch the video below:

MORE: