Two mechanic apprentices have died in a ghastly accident on the Taifa Bankyease to Atomic Down Roundabout Road in the Dome-Kwabenya constituency.

The unfortunate incident occurred on Saturday, February 25, 2022.

The victims were reportedly on a test drive with a vehicle a customer brought to their shop for spraying.

Eyewitnesses narrated the driver was speeding and lost control.

This caused the vehicle to veer off the road and landed into a ditch on the stretch.

The vehicle was badly mangled, killing the occupants on the spot.

Their identities are yet to be established though visuals from the accident scene have gone viral.