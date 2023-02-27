Tesla CEO and the new Twitter head Elon Musk announced that he has unblocked everyone he blocked in the past on the microblogging platform.

On Saturday, he stated his decision to block everyone from his Twitter profile and gave out his reason for doing the same.

It was in October last year when the Tesla CEO formally took over Twitter. Since then, the billionaire introduced several erratic policy changes in the company.

“I have unblocked everyone I blocked, apart from scammers. I recommend others do the same. Negative feedback is a good thing,” Musk tweeted on Saturday.

In the past, Musk has been an ardent supporter of establishing free speech on the social media platform.

However, he has kept a strong stance against the scammers and bots operating on the platform.

Musk’s recent move also came amid the reports that Twitter CEO is frustrated about the fact that he is not getting enough engagement on the social media platform.

I have unblocked everyone I blocked, apart from scammers. I recommend others do the same.



Negative feedback is a good thing. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 24, 2023

Is the Twitter layoff saga still on?

In November, Musk sat down with his remaining Twitter employees after firing half of the workforce from the company and announced that the lay-off saga is now over.

However, The Verge reported on February 22 that the social media site is still firing people. Last week, dozens of Twitter employees across the sales and engineering departments were laid off.

Some of the employees who were fired were directly reporting to the Tesla CEO.

With this, Twitter had three rounds of lay-offs after Musk promised that the storm is over, the Verge reported.

Following the Saturday tweet, one Twitter user expressed his concerns about people giving death threats to others on the social media platform.

“True, but people giving death threats and things of that nature are not cool. So these people need to stay blocked,” the user commented on Musk’s Saturday tweet. In response, Musk made it clear that the death threat will result in “immediate account suspension”.

“Death threats should result in immediate account suspension. Lmk if that’s not happening,” Musk responded.

While Musk’s decision to unblock users received a mixed response among netizens, the concerns over the prevalence of death threats and trolling on the much-loved networking site remain.

MORE: