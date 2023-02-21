An old video of late Ghanaian footballer Christian Atsu dancing and performing with famous Ghanaian musician Shatta Wale at the Black Stars camp has emerged.

The video stirred grief among social media users after it went viral and became a talking point among fans of the footballer.

In the video, Atsu showcased his dancing skills as he moves to the rhythm of the music with Shatta Wale.

The atmosphere was electric, and everyone at the camp enjoyed the music and dancing as Shatta performed his hit single, Dancehall King.

Fans took to social media to express their emotions, with many saying that watching the video made them happy and sad.