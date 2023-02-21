Former Tema East MP, Daniel Nii Kwartei Titus-Glover, has expressed his displeasure about Kobina Tahir (K.T) Hammond’s conduct at the ministerial vetting.

The Minister-designate of Trade and Industry appeared before the appointments committee on Monday, February 20, 2023.

Mr Titus-Glover has explained the vetting process is essential as it helps “get the best out of you” hence the need to be objective and composed.

“The work of an appointments committee is to ask questions, so if you’re before the committee and you’re asked a question, someone can provoke you. Your job is to be calm and answer accordingly.

“I was not pleased with K.T. Hammond’s response in a way. The question may not, excuse my language, be sensible to you and you may not be happy about it but he is doing his job. He’s asked a question so just give whatever response you have,” he said on Accra-based UTV.

Mr Titus-Glover advised the nominees to be of good conduct and answer questions as best as they can during the vetting process.

The Minority Chief Whip, Kwame Governs Agbodza, criticised Mr Hammond’s posture and responses to questions.

This was in reference to a statement he made about his colleague, Kofi Armah Buah.

Mr Hammond’s attempt to lighten up the mood was not taken lightly by members of the Minority on the Committee.