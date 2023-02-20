The Minority Chief Whip, Kwame Governs Agbodza, has slammed Trade and Industry Minister-designate, Kobina Tahir (KT) Hammond over his posture and responses to questions.

This was when the Adansi-Asokwa MP appeared before the Appointments Committee on Monday for his vetting and made reference to a statement he made about his colleague, Kofi Armah Buah.

KT Hammond’s attempt to lighten up the mood was not taken likely by members of the Minority on the Committee.

The Adaklu MP, while taking his turn to ask his questions, demanded that the nominee treated his questions seriously despite being known as a jovial person.

“Mr Chairman, we know he’s very jovial, but when you look at the country what is happening in the country right now, the public expects this engagement to be very serious. So I will plead with you once again to answer my questions.

“I’m not here to joke. We can joke when we get to the other side of Parliament, answer the questions and stop the jokes,” Mr Agbodza slammed.

ALSO READ:

KT Hammond jokingly ‘blinds’ Kwabena Donkor in Parliament

Let’s pray KT Hammond, Stephen Amoah don’t exchange blows at Trade Ministry – MP

The Minority Leader, Dr Cassiel Ato Forson, also took a swipe at the nominee over comments he [Ato Forson] deemed unparliamentary.

“Mr Chairman, part of the work we are doing here is to examine the nominee’s temperament. That he answers questions with the right temperament, regardless, we are colleagues, and obviously, if your colleague asks you a question, you have a duty to answer those questions. You may be provoked but please the use of those words is unparliamentary and shouldn’t be repeated,” he reprimanded.